Ada Community Theater to stage 'Mary Poppins JR.'

Ada Community Theatre is presenting Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins JR.” at the Dorothy I. Summers Theatre on the Campus of East Central University.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. today and Saturday.
The “practically perfect” 70-minute musical will be performed by actors and actresses from grades 1-12. It is based on the classic P.L. Travers stories and the Walt Disney film.
The “Junior” cast includes 63 students from the Ada and surrounding areas and is directed by Story Maxwell and Nicole Erwin. The stage manager is Katherine Wallace.
Join the Banks family as they encounter adventure after fun-filled adventure with their curious new nanny, Mary Poppins. This musical includes favorite Sherman brothers songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” as well as wonderful new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
The cast includes Charis Havens (Mary Poppins), Connor Wilson (Bert), Addisyn Hawkins (Jane Banks), Dillon Maxwell (Michael Banks), Noah Hinson (George Banks), Elizabeth Crawford (Winifred Banks), Gracie Tollett (Mrs. Brill), Avaunt Brown (Neleus/Statue), Rebekah Peters (Mrs. Corry), Emily Ingram (Bird Woman), Willow Vaughn (Mrs. Andrews), Katie Vallandingham (Katie Nanna), Hope and Harmoni Moore (Roberta and Robin Ay), Chance Palmer (NorthBrook), Troy Linton (Von Hussler), Anneliese Weir (Mrs. Smythe), Elizabeth Cain (Chairwoman), Levi Graves (Messenger) and Kellan Stuart (Policeman).
Chimney Sweep Ensemble: Levi Graves, Nathan Cain, Caeden Havens, Brendan Boyd.
Chimney Sweeps: Madison Hoover, Londyn Haines.
Honeybees: Makenna Maxwell, Khloe Vallandingham, Ella Fortner, Jovee Johnson, Isla Masoner, Caris Tilley.
Statues (”Jolly Holiday”): Madyson Bonner, Macy Lowrance, Katie Meaders.
Bank Clerks: Boomer Hoover, Danielle Dewberry, Graycee McDonough, Anabelle Peters, Emma Austen.
Customers (”Supercali”): Bella Sherbert, Jacklyn Allen, Heidi Clay, Adilynn Cloud.
Kite Flyers (”Let’s Go Fly a Kite”): Kaite Woods, Addie Marshall, Camdyn Horton, Kale Hampton, Sam King, Ava Blanck.
Vagrants (Feed the Birds): Aubree Haynes, Laylee Horton, Samantha Brown, Tracie Stein, Presleigh Fielder, Macie Smith.
Park Strollers (”Jolly Holiday”): Bella Friant, Brighton Ziegelmeier, Libby Williams.
For information on purchasing tickets, please visit ACT II, Inc. on Facebook to buy tickets online or tickets may be bought at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students/senior citizens and $6 for children age 5 and under.
Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins JR.” is presented through special arrangement with, and all materials are provided by, Music Theatre International.
