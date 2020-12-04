The Ada High School girls and boys basketball teams tip off their 2020-21 seasons tonight in Shawnee.
Tip-off for the girls game is 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The Ada News asked girls head coach Christie Jennings and boys head coach Kyle Caufield three questions about their teams heading into Friday’s big road trip:
GIRLS
ADA NEWS: How excited are you and your team to finally get the season started?
JENNINGS: “It’s been almost nine months since this team has played a game together. We are so excited to get to play on Friday.”
ADA NEWS: How has the preseason gone during this crazy time?
JENNINGS: “This year is unlike any other. We have battled quarantines, lost out on scrimmages and have been limited on practice times. It has been wild. I think sports are a great way to teach life lessons to our athletes. This year’s basket of lessons is overflowing. I’ve always measured my team by how they handle the chaos. We have had our fair share and have shown poise, perseverance and maturity. That’s a good sign.”
ADA NEWS: What can you tell me about what kind of opponent Shawnee will be for the season opener?
JENNINGS: “Shawnee is Shawnee. They have one of the best coaches in the state (Wendi Wells) and we have always respected their program tremendously. They will always be prepared. Their post players will be tough, and we will have our hands full inside. We think we can contain them and give their guards some trouble. At least that is the game plan.”
BOYS
ADA NEWS: How excited are you and your team to finally get the season started?
CAUFIELD: “We are very excited to get the season started and thankful for the opportunity to go out and compete.”
ADA NEWS: How has the preseason gone during this crazy time?
CAUFIELD: “The preseason has gone well for the most part, with very few interruptions, considering the day-to-day challenges that all schools are facing this school year.”
ADA NEWS: What can you tell me about what kind of opponent Shawnee will be for the season opener?
CAUFIELD: “Shawnee will be a tough and challenging opponent. They have three returning starters from their state-qualifying team last year and are returning some of their key role players. They will have good size down low as well as athletic guards and will play with tremendous effort and will be well-coached.”
