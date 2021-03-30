The Ada Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Club hosted it annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show Saturday at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
"We have 15 vendors this year from this region of the United States," Bobby Freeman, a member of the club said Saturday. "We have mineral specimens, fossils, beads, some rock-type jewelry, polished spheres, towers, and more."
Freeman said they expected to have about 1000 visitors. Admission was free for the event, which is yearly.
