Ada City Schools to launch continuous learning plan

Ada schools are closed for the rest of the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Ada City Schools officials have come up with a plan that will allow students to continue learning, even though their classrooms are shut down.
The school district is ready to launch its continuous learning plan to provide digital and hard-copy lessons for students in prekindergarten through 12th grade, district officials said in a news release. The “Finishing Strong” plan provides daily lessons and activities designed to help students maintain their current skills and learn new skills so they can move on to the next level.
“We are very pleased to be able to provide these high-quality lessons at every grade level, which will allow our students to finish strong,” said Paula Kedy, executive director of academics and instruction. “Our teachers have worked diligently during these difficult times to ensure that our students will have the opportunity to continue to learn at the highest level.”
Parents and students may either download lessons or pick up hard-copy packets of materials from each of the district’s six school sites. The materials will be posted Monday on the school district’s website, www.adacougars.net.
Packets will be available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday or from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the schools. School employees will be available to distribute the packets as parents and students arrive at the site, and parents will not need to enter the building.
District officials appreciate the community’s commitment to ensuring that students have a chance to succeed, said Superintendent Mike Anderson.
“Now, more than ever, it will take all of us to make certain that our students finish strong, and I am positive that by working together, we will make it happen,” he said.
Last month, the State Board of Education decided to shutter public schools across Oklahoma for the rest of the school year to protect students and teachers from the spread of COVID-19. The board also directed schools to develop distance learning plans so students could continue their education.
