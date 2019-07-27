The Ada City School District has scheduled two important enrollment events for families.
The events, which will be held at the Ada Cougar Activity Center from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 and from 7:30 a.m-1 p.m. Aug. 2, will provide opportunities for parents to either confirm student pre-enrollment or to initiate and complete the enrollment process.
For those who took advantage of the online pre-enrollment process, it will only be necessary to attend an enrollment event to check appropriate documentation and to finalize enrollment. For parents who need to initiate and complete the enrollment process or for families new to the district, staff will be available to assist with enrollment procedures.
To enroll, students must provide proof of required immunizations. If students have received immunizations during the summer, parents are reminded to bring updated immunization records to the enrollment event. For students who have not received all required immunizations, medical staff will be available on site to provide immunizations at no cost. In addition, language interpreters will be available for families who may need language assistance.
“We have had a tremendous response to our online pre-enrollment process,” stated Ada City School District Superintendent Mike Anderson, “and we are pleased to provide these opportunities for parents to either confirm pre-enrollment or to initiate the enrollment process. We believe that these events will offer families a streamlined process to ensure enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.