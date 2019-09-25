Ada City Schools' Kedy recognized for aviation program work

Ada City Schools’ aviation program is flying high, as a district official was recently honored for her work with the program.
Paula Kedy, executive director of academics and instruction, received a $2,500 STEM Innovator grant during the annual Flight Night gala in Tulsa. Three teachers and Kedy were honored during the Sept. 12 event, which was a fundraiser for STEM education and teacher development initiatives organized by the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance and Fab Lab Tulsa.
The grant funds may be used to help pay for professional development or school or classroom needs.
Kedy said she accepted the award on behalf of Ada City Schools and the community, state and national partners who helped the district develop its “The Sky is Not the Limit” aviation program.
“To be recognized by the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance and the Tulsa Flight Night Program is very gratifying,” Kedy said in an email Tuesday. “To be able to add another partner in our goal to provide quality STEM education is wonderful. We appreciate the support that the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance provides to schools across the state of Oklahoma, and we are thrilled to have received this very special award.”
The awards were designed to reward outstanding educators who have focused on science, technology, engineering and math.
Aviation in Ada
Ada City Schools’ aviation program, which was launched in 2017, helps students build their STEM-related skills and encourage them to consider careers in the industry. The district offers activities that promote awareness of aviation in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, in addition to aviation course work in high school.
The school district recently honored Chapter 1005 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, which has supported the program in various ways, with the Jim Herndon Volunteer Service Award for the chapter’s assistance in getting the program off the ground.
