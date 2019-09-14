Ada City Schools honors aviation organization for service

Members of Chapter 1005 of the Experimental Aircraft Association are shown at Monday’s Ada Board of Education meeting, where the organization was honored with the Jim Herndon Volunteer Service Award. From the left are EAA 1005 members Tim Roehl, Don Childers, Bill Bailey and Chance Plett; Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson (in the background); and EAA 1005 members Charles Meyer and Clyde Leach.