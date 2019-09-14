Ada City Schools honors aviation organization for service

The Ada Board of Education thanked Chapter 1005 of the Experimental Aircraft Association on Monday for supporting Ada City Schools’ aviation program.
The school board honored EAA 1005 with the Jim Herndon Volunteer Service Award, which recognizes people and organizations who have provided outstanding service to students and teachers. The award is named for Jim Herndon, a longtime instructor at East Central University who spent more than 20 years as a volunteer for Ada City Schools.
Superintendent Mike Anderson praised EAA 1005 for working with district officials on getting the aviation program off the ground.
“I can’t say enough about the work they’ve done and countless hours in volunteering their time for our kids and providing opportunities for our students,” he said. “It has really been a great, great partnership.”
Ada City Schools launched its “The Sky is Not the Limit” aviation program, which helps students build their skills in science, technology, engineering and math, in 2017. The program also encourages students to consider careers in aviation-related fields.
EAA 1005 members helped the district with the program by volunteering in classrooms, assisting with extracurricular aviation-related activities and establishing a foundation to raise money for aviation and flight certification scholarships.
Chapter President Bill Bailey thanked district officials for the award, saying it was an honor for the organization. He said he owed his aviation career to someone who gave him a chance when he was a student.
“When I was a junior at Ada High School, a guy gave me an opportunity, and the opportunity led to great career in the Air Force and a great career as a Southwest (Airlines) captain,” Bailey said. “I’ve had a wonderful life because people opened doors, and we’re just thankful that we can open a few doors and just create some interest.
“Whether you know it or not, we’ve got a lot of kids that are now saying, ‘I never thought about that, but I’m thinking about it now.’”
Paula Kedy, executive director of academics and instruction, said district officials appreciated EAA 1005’s efforts to help students.
“We’ve always had support in this school district, but this has been the most amazing,” she said. “They put it into action. I don’t know how many times a week that I talk to some of you. And every week, they say, “Yes, we can try that. Yes, we can do that.’”
Anderson added, “It’s a partnership that’s second to none, and I can just say that. And Paula’s right: I can honestly say we have never asked that you didn’t say, ‘Yes.’ You’ve said ‘Yes’ every single time we’ve asked.”
