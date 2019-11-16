Donna Estes’ pre-K class at Ada Early Childhood Center received a grant, “Spreading the Kindness Challenge.” Their class motto is, “Kindness Begins With Me!” Their mission is to change the world with kindness.
Once a month, Estes’ “Kindness Krew” pushes their Kindness Kart up and down the halls of Ada schools, sharing treats and inspirational cards with the faculty and staff. The Kindness Krew visited each school site and challenged a classroom to spread kindness in their building.
The Kindness Krew will visit businesses in our community to issue the challenge to them to “spread the kindness!”
