Ada City Schools Foundation donates more than $60,000 for technology improvements

The Ada City Schools Foundation recently gave Ada City School $60,008.26 in grants.
For more than 30 years, the Ada City Schools Foundation (ACSF) has given Ada City School teachers the chance to provide their students with learning opportunities outside of the normal curriculum through the “Grants to Teachers” program. These grants have benefitted many students by means of classroom equipment, new library resources, field trips, art supplies and more. As the Foundation started to look at their 2020 grant budget, the board felt it necessary to consider if the standard approach was appropriate for a school year that is likely to be far from ordinary.
After meeting with Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson to review the upcoming plan for returning students to the classroom, it was apparent to the Foundation that this school year is likely to bring new challenges. A unanimous decision was made; the “Grants to Teachers” budget would be best spent by gifting the amount of $60,008.26 to the Ada City Schools. The donation is earmarked for purchasing devices specifically for students to use either in the classroom or in an online classroom setting.
“Thanks to the Ada City Schools Foundation, the district will be able to eliminate some of that uncertainty by enabling the district to move closer to providing every student with a Chromebook or similar device,” Anderson said, discussing the impact the grant would have on schools districtwide. “This 1:1 technology initiative will provide opportunities for our students like we have never seen before.”
“With the uncertainty facing schools and the continued possibility that online learning will be a big part of education this year, we (the Foundation) felt the best thing we could do to ensure Ada students will have the greatest opportunity to learn would be to put all the money we can toward the technology needed to provide a great education, no matter what this school year looks like,” ACSF President Ashley McCortney said.
The ACSF was founded in 1993 and is a fully-tax-deductible organization that relies entirely on contributions from the Ada community.
“Since its inception, the ACSF grant program has gifted Ada City Schools teachers in excess of $700,000. A significant portion of the Foundation’s funds have been donated to the Ada City Schools Foundation through generous gifts from Ada area residents through their estate plans,” said Eric Cook, ACSF treasurer.
To learn more about supporting the Ada City Schools through an estate plan or donations, contact Eric Cook at 580-436-8321.
