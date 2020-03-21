Ada City Schools designates high school parking lot as child nutrition site

Ada City Schools has changed one of its child nutrition program sites from the old K-Mart parking lot to the parking lot at Ada High School, 1400 Stadium Drive.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National School Lunch Program do not recognize the old K-Mart parking lot as an eligible site for meal service, Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said Friday.
“In other words, we would not be reimbursed for any meal served at that location,” he said.
Anderson said the district originally wanted to use the old K-Mart lot as a child nutrition site because it was accessible as a drive-thru location. But since the district can serve grab-and-go meals at any of its schools, officials decided to designate the high school parking lot as one of its sites instead.
The school district will provide breakfast and lunch with one-stop service at six drive-thru/walk-up sites scattered throughout the city, starting Monday and continuing through April 3. Those sites are:
• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1300 E. Beverly.
• Ada Housing Authority, located on the corner of West First Street and North Stockton.
• Ada High School parking lot.
• Willard Grade Center, 817 E. Ninth.
• Ada Junior High School, 223 W. 18th.
• Glenwood Resource Center, 825 W. 10th.
The district will provide grab-and-go meals only at those sites, and district personnel will be on hand to distribute meals to children 18 and younger. Meal pickup will be available from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. each weekday.
Under federal and state child nutrition guidelines, meals may only be distributed to children who are present.
Public schools across the state are closed until at least April 6 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
