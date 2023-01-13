All Ada City Schools regular classes and activities were canceled early Friday morning after the district received a "threatening message" toward the school.
In a message to students parents and staff, Superintendent of Ada City Schools Mike Anderson said, "At approximately 1:00 AM Friday, January 13th, Ada City School District officials were informed by local Law Enforcement personnel of a threatening message directed toward Ada Schools.
"Even though the communication was not specific in nature, the manner in which the threat was communicated and the language that was used led school officials and Law Enforcement personnel to believe that the information we received should be deemed credible.
"Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to cancel school at all Ada school sites on Friday, January 13, 2023.
"In addition, all activities scheduled for today have been canceled as well.
"Local Law Enforcement agencies and District personnel are in constant contact and a full investigation is underway.
"We will provide you with additional information as it becomes available.
Anderson did not indicate who made the threat.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.