All Ada City Schools regular classes and activities were canceled Friday after the district received a “threatening message” toward the school.
In a message to students parents and staff, Superintendent of Ada City Schools Mike Anderson said, “At approximately 1:00 AM Friday, January 13th, Ada City School District officials were informed by local Law Enforcement personnel of a threatening message directed toward Ada Schools.”
“All we can say at this point is that it remains under investigation,” Lisa Oxenham Bratcher, Public Information Director for the City of Ada, said on behalf of law enforcement Friday.
Few other details came to light as students and teachers took the day, ominously Friday the 13th, off.
“Even though the communication was not specific in nature,” Anderson’s message continued, “the manner in which the threat was communicated and the language that was used led school officials and Law Enforcement personnel to believe that the information we received should be deemed credible.”
Anderson’s message said that he canceled school “out of an abundance of caution.”
All activities scheduled for Friday were canceled as well.
This is an update to a previous story.
