Ada City Schools will continue to serve meals to students for the rest of the school year, but the district has tweaked its plan to add extra safety precautions.
Starting Monday, the district will dish up grab-and-go meals from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday for all children 18 and younger. The original meal plan called for the district to serve meals every weekday.
Altering the plan will not lead to a reduction in the number of meals, Superintendent Mike Anderson said Thursday.
“This plan allows us to serve the same number of meals as before,” he said in an email. “But instead of having to make contact with the public five days per week, we can provide the same level of service in only three days.”
Breakfast and lunch will be provided with one-stop service at the following locations:
• Ada High School parking lot, 1400 Stadium Drive.
• Willard Grade Center, 817 E. Ninth St.
• Ada Junior High School, 223 W. 18th St.
• Glenwood Resource Center, 825 W. 10th St.
Two days of meals will be provided on Mondays and Wednesdays, and one day of meals will be provided on Fridays. Breakfast and lunch will be served each day.
The locations have been designed for easy curbside access, and district employees will be on hand to distribute meals as people drive into the parking lot or walk up to a location. Students do not need to be present for parents to pick up meals for their children.
The school district cut the number of sites from six to four to make food service healthier and safer, Anderson said. He said that change, along with reducing meal distribution from five days a week to three, will make the program more efficient.
“In addition, by decreasing the number of days and sites, we can diminish contact between school personnel, students and the community,” Anderson said. “This plan was designed to be the safest, healthiest and most efficient method for providing free meals for our students.”
Ada schools and other public schools across the state are closed for the rest of the school year in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.