Students in Ada High School`s aviation program came to Washington Grade Center on Feb. 27 and presented third-graders with styrofoam airplane kits, which were generously donated by American Airlines.
After the aviation students instructed the third-graders on how to put together and label the airplanes, the third-graders disassembled their planes in order to fit them back in the original packaging for easy transportation home. However, the planes didn`t stay in the packaging for long!
Taking advantage of beautiful weather, some students flew their airplanes on the playground. My class enjoyed it so much that we decided to fly the airplanes again the next day, giving each student more opportunities for their plane to fly the farthest.
