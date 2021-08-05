A little over three years ago, District leaders and community members started the process to develop the Ada City School District’s Strategic Plan.
District leaders examined past strategies and practices in an effort to identify successes and failures. And, with the help of community and District stakeholders, they began a thoughtful and honest examination of who they were and what they hope to become.
"By examining evidence and listening to stakeholder perceptions, we the Strategic Planning Steering Committee members were then able to identify and develop the key areas, goals and action steps to help move Ada City Schools forward in our efforts to achieve our mission, which is to prepare all students to be engaged and high performing citizens with the social, academic and professional skills necessary to succeed in a global society."
So what’s next?
When the plan was unveiled during the 2018-2019 school year, one of the goals identified by the Strategic Planning Committee was to seek a long-term bond issue to meet the long-range facility needs of the District. Specifically, the creation of two new Elementary Grade Centers as well as improvements across all District sites.
On Monday, July 12, 2021 the Ada Board of Education authorized a special election to let voters of our district decide to issue bonds totaling $74,560,000. This election will be held on September 14, 2021.
We are in the process of acquiring suitable land and developing plans to acquire two new elementary grade centers and make improvements to all existing school sites across the District.
If approved by the voters, these funds will provide:
$67,175,000 to acquire two new Elementary Grade Centers
$7,385,000 to acquire improvements to existing school sites and acquire equipment district-wide. Equipment and improvements include, but are not limited to, technology, textbooks, HVAC, fleet vehicles, maintenance equipment, student transportation, fine arts facilities/equipment, sidewalk/parking lot repair, athletic venue upgrades, and outdoor classrooms/eating areas.
If approved by the voters, the impact to the local taxpayer will be $1.00 per month per $100 of 2020/2021 taxes paid.
Additional information and updates on this important initiative will be provided through the various media outlets and the District’s website at www.adacougars.net.
