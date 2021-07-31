CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, August 2, 2021 5:45 p.m.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on resolution to amend the Agreement establishing the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG).
7. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with Ada Main Street.
8. Discussion of and action on Contract for Services with The Pontotoc County Public Transit Authority d/b/a Call-A-Ride Public Transit.
9. Discussion of and action on Contract for Sale of Real Estate, approving the purchase of certain real property from Lynda Kay Lawson, Trustee of the Wendell Uhlich Trust, and authorization for the Mayor to execute said contract and all other documents necessary to complete said purchase, said property being described as follows:
Lot 21 of Block 113 of the Original Townsite of the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, State of Oklahoma.
This property is also known as 214 West 14th Street.
10. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
11. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
12. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.