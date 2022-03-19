The City of Ada Council will meet on Monday, March 21 at 5:45 p.m. at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber in City Hall - 231 South Townsend.
Here is the CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on Section 3 Plan Resolution and Sub- Recipient Plan for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Covid Response Exercise Facility.
7. Discussion of and action on Residential Anti-Displacement Plan
for CDBG Covid Response Exercise Facility.
8. Discussion of and action on Resolution on Leveraged Funds for CDBG Covid Response Exercise Facility.
9. Discussion of and action on amendment to Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc. Contract for Services on the CDBG Covid Grant to include services on the CDBG Covid Response Exercise Facility.
10. Discussion of and action on Proposal for Professional Services with NewGen Strategies and Solutions, LLC to conduct a water, wastewater and solid waste cost of service and rate design study.
11. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
12. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
13. Adjournment.
