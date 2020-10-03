The Ada City Council will meet Monday, October 5 at 5:45 p.m. at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber at City Hall on 231 South Townsend.
Here is Monday’s agendas for both the City Council and Ada Public Works Authority.
CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the City Manager’s office no later than 9:00 a.m. on October 2, 2020.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
All of Lot 19 and a part of Lot 20, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the south corner of Lot 19 and the southwest corner of Lot 20; thence northeasterly 49.0 feet; thence northwesterly 148.0 feet; thence west 18.0 feet; thence south 176.71 feet to the point of beginning, all in Block 2 in Sanders- Rhynes Subdivision of Reserve “A” of Woodlake East Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma. This property is also known as 2721 Arlington.(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Discussion of and action on amendment to Ordinance No. 20-19, which amended Section 62-137, “Coronavirus (COVID19)” of Article IV, “Emergency Management” of Chapter 62, “Public Safety”; and declaring an emergency.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
9. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
10. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday,October 5,2020
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff
5. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
6. Adjournment.
