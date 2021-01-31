CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, February 1, 2021 5:45 p.m.
If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the City Manager’s office no later than 9:00 a.m. on January 29, 2021.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from R-1, One-Family District, to C-O, Office Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
All of Lot 1 in Block 1 of Norris Hills, a Subdivision on the NE/4 of Section 34, Township 4 North, Range 6 East; and
All that part of Lot 13 in Block 1, Norris Hills Addition, lying north and west of a line beginning at the southeast corner of Lot 1, Block 1 in said Norris Hills Addition, and extending from said point to where the line intersects the southwest boundary of said Lot 13 at a 90 degree angle; all of said tract being situated within said Lot 13, Block 1, Norris Hills Addition to the City of Ada, Oklahoma, according to the recorded plat thereof.
This property is located at 1401 Arlington.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Executive Session to discuss the purchase or appraisal of real property [as provided in Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, Section 307(B)(3)].
8. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
9. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
10. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday, February 1, 2021
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council
meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
5. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
6. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.