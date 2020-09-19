The City of Ada Council will meet Monday, at 5:45 p.m. at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber at City Hall, 231 South Townsend. Below is the City Council Agenda along with the Ada Public Works Authority Agenda.
CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, September 21, 2020 at 5:45 p.m.
If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the City Manager’s office no later than 9:00 a.m. on September 18, 2020.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on approval of the preliminary/final plat of a residential subdivision to be known as “Monte Vista Hills Addition”, located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Bowen Lane and Monte Vista.
7. Discussion of and action on approval of the City Addendum to Deputation Agreement for Law Enforcement in The Chickasaw Nation, and authorization for the Mayor or Vice Mayor to execute said addendum.
8. Discussion of and action on amendment to Ordinance No. 20-18, which amended Section 62-137, “Coronavirus (COVID19)” of Article IV, “Emergency Management” of Chapter 62, “Public Safety”; and declaring an emergency. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
9. Reports by City Manager.
10. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
11. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday, September 21,2020
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on Amendment to Sanitation Collection and Disposal Services Contract with WCA of Oklahoma, LLC.
5. Reports by Authority Manager.
6. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
7. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.