CITY OF ADA COUNCIL AGENDA
Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber
City Hall - 231 South Townsend
Monday, November 16, 2020 5:45 p.m.
If special interpretive services are needed, please contact the City Manager’s office no later than 9:00 a.m. on November 13, 2020.
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from C-1, Neighborhood Commercial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
A tract of land being a part of Lot One (1), Block Two (2) of Hoppe Addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, being more particularly described as follows: commencing at the most west southwest corner (W SW/Cor) of Block Two (2) of Hoppe Addition, an addition to the City of Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma thence N 0°00’02” W, along the west line of said Block 2, a distance of 129.00 feet, to the point of beginning; thence continuing N 0°00’02” W, along the west line of said Block 2, a distance of 115.00 feet; thence N 89°59’58” E, a distance of 130.00 feet; thence S 0°00’02” E, parallel with the west line of said Block 2, a distance of 115.00 feet; thence S 89°59’58” W, a distance of 130.00 feet; to the point of beginning. Said tract containing 0.34 acres of land, more or less. This property is also known as 1510 Hoppe Boulevard. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Discussion of and action on an ordinance amending Section 54-26 of Chapter 54 of the City of Ada, Oklahoma Code of Ordinances, titled “Closing Hours,” by changing title, adding additional parks and adjusting the closing times for certain parks; repealing all conflicting ordinances or parts of ordinances; providing for sever ability; and declaring an emergency. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
8. Discussion of and action on a resolution on leveraged funds for 911-2019 911 Grant Program Award – Pontotoc County Ada 911 CAD Map Update Project.
9. Discussion of and action on the purchase of approximately 300 acres of water rights from Dennis Owens and Jan Owens for the sum of $90,000.00 ($300.00 per acre); approval of Contract for Sale of Water Rights, authorization for Mayor to execute said contract and all documents relating to purchase of said rights, authorization for City Attorney to complete purchase of said water rights; said water rights being specifically described as follows: Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, to-wit: The Southwest Quarter of Section Twenty-one (21),
Township One (1) North, Range Six (6) East of Indian Base and Meridian and containing 160 acres, more or less; and The Northwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Section Twenty-eight (28), Township One (1) North, Range Six (6) East of Indian Base and Meridian and containing 40 acres, more or less; and The W/2 of NE/4 of NW/4 and S/2 of NW/4 of Section 28, containing 100 acres, more or less. (Funding from Water Development Fund)
10. Discussion of and action on the purchase of approximately 80 acres of water rights from Roy and Marilyn Williams for the sum of $24,000.00 ($300.00 per acre); approval of Contract for Sale of Water Rights, authorization for Mayor to execute said contract and all documents relating to purchase of said rights, authorization for City Attorney to complete purchase of said water rights; said water rights being specifically described as follows: Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, to-wit: The W/2 of W/2 of NE/4 and E/2 of E/2 of NW/4 of Section 20, Township 2 North, Range 4 East, containing 80 acres, more or less. (Funding from Water Development Fund)
11. Discussion of and action on bids for Main Street Improvements Project; approval of Notice of Award; authorization for Mayor to execute any and all documents related to said project, including, but not limited to, the Contract and Notice to Proceed.
12. Discussion of and action on bids for Water Treatment Plant Voltage Reduction Project; approval of Notice of Award; authorization for Mayor to execute any and all documents related to said project, including, but not limited to, the Contract and Notice to Proceed.
13. Discussion of and action on amendment to Ordinance No. 20-28, which amended Section 62-137, ”Coronavirus (COVID19)” of Article IV, “Emergency Management” of Chapter 62, “Public Safety”; and declaring an emergency. (If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
14. Executive Session to discuss matters pertaining to economic development because an Executive Session is necessary to protect the confidentiality of the business [as provided in Title 25, O.S. Section 307(C)(10)].
15. Discussion of and action on a resolution declaring the intent to consider approval of a project and creation of a Tax Increment District under the Local Development Act; directing preparation of a project plan; appointing a Review Committee; directing the Review Committee to make findings as to eligibility and financial impact, if any, on taxing jurisdictions within the District; directing the Review Committee to make a recommendation with respect to the proposed project plan; directing the Planning Commission to make a recommendation with respect to the proposed project plan; and containing other provisions relating thereto.
16. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
17. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
18. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council
meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on bids for Water Treatment Plant Voltage Reduction Project; approval of Notice of Award; authorization for Mayor to execute any and all documents related to said project, including, but not limited to, the Contract and Notice to Proceed.
5. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
6. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
7. Adjournment.
