The City of Ada Council will meet Monday, August 21 at 5:45 in the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber at City Hall - 231 South Townsend
This week's agenda:
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
a) Consideration of the Minutes (August 7, 2023, 5:45 pm meeting).
b)Consideration of request that all public library materials that have been discarded and/or donated to the library (excluding items added to collections or exhibits) be declared surplus materials to be sold, donated, or recycled, with the monies from any sale being placed in the Library Memorial Fund.
c) Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the General Fund budget.
d) Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the Sub-Funds to the General Fund budget.
e) Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the Special Revenue Funds budget.
f) Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the Other Funds budget.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Public hearing and discussion of and action on an ordinance providing for the re-zoning of certain property within the City of Ada, Oklahoma, from I-2, Light Industrial District, to C-2, General Commercial District, and declaring an emergency for the following described property:
A tract of land located in the E/2 of the NE 1⁄4 of Section 28, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, I.B.M., Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, and legally described as follows:
A tract of land described as beginning at a point 942.82 feet south 00 Deg 53’ 41” east and 397.59 feet south 89 deg. 34’ 14” west of the NE/Corner of the SE 1⁄4 of the NE 1⁄4 (and being the 1/16 Corner of the NE 1⁄4)of Section 28, Township 4 North, Range 6 East, I.M., Pontotoc County, Oklahoma and being on the North Right-of-Way of J.A. Richardson Loop, thence south 89 Deg. 34’ 14” west along said Right-of-Way a distance of 220.00 feet to a point; thence north 00 deg. 53’ 50” west a distance of 460.10 feet to a point, thence north 89 deg. 34’14” east a distance of 220 feet to a point; thence south 00 deg. 53’ 50” east a distance of 460.13 feet to the point of the beginning, (2.32 acres more or less).
This property is located at 500 NE J.A. Richardson Loop.
(If passed, must consider Emergency Clause.)
7. Discussion of and action on a resolution supporting continued participation in the Main Street Program in Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
8. Discussion on ‘Oka Institute with Duane Smith.
9. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
10. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
11. Adjournment.
Ada Public Works
The Ada Public Works Authority will meet immediately following the adjournment of the Ada City Council meeting.
Public Works Agenda:
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
a) Consideration of the Minutes (August 7, 2023 5:45 pm meeting).
b)Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the Ada Public Works Authority Fund budget.
c)Consideration of authorization to void previously approved supplemental appropriation within the Ada Public Works Authority Fund budget.
d)Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the Sub-Funds to Ada Public Works Authority Fund budget.
e)Consideration of supplemental appropriations or transfer of appropriations within the Special Revenue Funds budget.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
5. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
6. Adjournment.
