Due to extremely low temperatures and the upcoming weather forecast, the City Council Meeting scheduled on Tuesday has been cancelled.
Additionally, all non-emergency offices at the City of Ada will be closed Monday in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
All City of Ada offices will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, February 16.
The Ada City Council will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, at Ada City Hall.
Garbage collection will continue as scheduled.
For more information about the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.