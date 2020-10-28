The Ada City Council held a brief emergency meeting Tuesday to amend the emergency coronavirus ordinance as follows...
Article IV, "Emergency Management", of Chapter 62, "Public Safety," of the City of Ada, Oklahoma Code of Ordinances is amended by replacing Section 62-137 with the following:
Sec. 62-137. Coronavirus (COVID19).
A. Due to the onset of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, a State of Emergency continues from the previous declaration in the City of Ada. Oklahoma; and the following are ordered for the protection of public health.
B. All orders contained in the Executive Orders issued by the Governor of the State of Oklahoma relating to Coronavirus (COVID 19) and all subsequent Executive Orders relating to COVID 19 are hereby adopted by the City of Ada and ordered to be complied with, subject to additional requirements, restrictions, recommendations and exceptions set forth in (C) below.
C. All persons shall wear facial masks which are consistent with CDC guidelines or facial shields when out in public (indoors and outdoors) and social distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be maintained, with the following exceptions:
1. Any person younger than 16 years of age or if 16 years of age or older while attending a school or university, where masks or facial shields have not been made mandatory;
2. Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing, face covering as recommended by their physician;
3. Any person at a restaurant to eat or drink (at table). Masks should be wore at other times inside restaurant;
4. Any person while the person is exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and maintaining a safe distance (6 feet or more) from other people not in the same household;
5. Any person while the person is driving alone or with passengers who are pan of the same household as the driver;
6. Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care or dental service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal;
7. Any person while the person is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water;
8. Any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship;
9. Any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience;
10. Any person performing work in which face coverings present or exacerbates hazard;
11. Any person who is deaf or hard of hearing or communicating with a deaf or hard of hearing person.
Although the above are exceptions to wearing of a face covering or shield, it is strongly encouraged that those persons included within an exception wear a face covering or face shield when possible.
D. The City Manager's authorization to modify city services as needed in response to the State of Emergency, including, but not limited to, hours of operation, public access, and employee working conditions, shall continue.
E. Each building which fronts a public street shall temporarily be entitled to one public parking space for usage for curbside delivery/services.
F. Pursuant to the guidelines established for the receipt by a municipality of funds pursued to the Cares Act and the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the City Council confirms the presumption that all public safety personnel costs of the City for the period from March 1, 2020, through October 19, 2020, were substantially dedicated to the City's COVID-19 response efforts. City staff is authorized and directed to proceed with an application to the State of Oklahoma reimbursement of COVID-19 related public safety personnel cost for the stated period. The Mayor and/or City Manager are authorized to execute all documents necessary to complete the application and finding process.
G. The fine for a violation of any of the provisions contained in this article shall be One Hundred Dollars ($100.00), inclusive of court costs.
Section 2, SEVERABILITY. Should any section, subsection, sentence, provision, clause or plume hereof be held invalid, void, or unconstitutional for any mason, such holding shall not render invalid, void, or unconstitutional any other section, subsection, sentence, provision, clause, or phrase of this ordinance. and the same are deemed severable for this purpose.
Section 3. EMERGENCY CLAUSE. It being immediately necessary for the preservation of the mace. health safety and public good of the City of Ada and the inhabitants thereof that the revisions of this Ordinance be put into full force and effect an emergency is hereby declared to exist. by reason whereof, this Ordinance shall take effect and be in full force and effect alter its passage. as provided by law.
All members of the Council were in attendance, and the item passed unanimously.
