The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce found a unique way to host their annual banquet amidst the ever-deepening coronavirus pandemic crisis: a drive-in banquet.
Held in a large parking lot at the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) facility, the event featured boxes of hot meals from Chick-Fil-A, a large inflatable screen for video, and audio piped in through FM radio, allowing members and guests to enjoy the annual affair in the safety of their own vehicles.
“The nominees for our Business Excellence Awards are a true reflection of the businesses in our community who are making a big difference every day,” Chamber President and CEO Shana Wood said in a prepared video speech.
Awards included Small Business Excellence Award winner McCortney’s Pharmacy, Medium Business Excellence Award winner Pontotoc Technology Center, and Large Business Excellence Award winner Vision Bank. The Chamber also awarded their Non-profit Award to The Clinic (formerly Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center), the Emerging Leader Award to Jaley Netherton, and the 2020 COVID Pivot Award to Legal Shield.
“We do not take your commitment to the community of the Chamber lightly,” Wood said in her parting speech. “Your support means more to use than we can ever express.”
