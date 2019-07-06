The morning of July 4 was like most mornings on July 4 in Ada: packed with fun at both the 52nd annual Fireball Classic 5k, 10k and half-marathon, and the kid's games.
Ada celebrates Independence Day in Wintersmith Park
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Services for Ron Miller, 83, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Allen Cemetery. Mr. Milner passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at an Oklahoma City hospice house.
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Linda Fay Lewis, 70, of Ada, will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Criswell Funeral Home, Ada. Linda Fay Lewis was surrounded by her husband, four children and other loved ones on Saturday, June 29, 2019, when she passed from this life into the arms of her Lord a…
