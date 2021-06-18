The Concert for a Cause will be on Monday, June 28 at 7 p.m. in the Wintersmith Park music & movie venue.
The Ada Brass Band, made up of area students, band directors, and community members, will perform a concert and collect items & monetary donations to benefit Mama T’s Homeless Shelter.
Suggested items for donation include – hygiene products, toiletries, laundry detergents, and canned or boxed food.
They extend an invitation to the community to come and enjoy the music and fellowship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.