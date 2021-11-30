Ada Beautification Committee hosting decorating contest

The Ada Beautification Committee is hosting the 2021 Christmas Decorating Contest.
The contest is open to all residents and businesses in the Ada city limits. Prizes will be awarded in two categories, residential and commercial.
First prize is $100, second prize is $75, and third prize is $50.
To enter or nominate someone, residents can contact Lisa Bratcher at lisa.bratcher@adaok.com, and need to include name, address and phone number.
Deadline to enter is Thursday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. Judging will take place that evening, with the winners to be notified Friday, Dec. 17. Homes and businesses will be judges on creativity, attractiveness, and design/theme.
The event is sponsored by Citizens Bank of Ada.
