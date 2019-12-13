For the second straight year, a homeschooled robotics team from Ada is headed to state.
The Time Travelers, a team of five students, will compete at the state tournament Saturday at Tulsa Memorial High School. The team earned a berth at state by placing third overall out of 22 teams at a qualifying tournament Nov. 9 in Newcastle.
The Time Travelers also took home a third-place trophy for robot performance, awarded to the team with the third-highest score in the qualifier.
Now, the Time Travelers will test their skills against 45 to 50 other teams in the First Lego League, a global league affiliated with the First organization. First is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.
The team performed well at state in 2018 and is hoping to excel again this year, coach Kristin Neill said in a Nov. 21 interview.
“We’ve improved a lot from last year to this year,” she said.
Getting started
Time Travelers began in 2018 because Kristin’s son, Jacob Neill, was a member of the Chickasaw Nation’s robotics team. Kristin’s daughter, Natalie Neill, wanted to be part of the Chickasaw team but was not old enough yet.
“The way to get around that was to start my own team,” Kristin said. “So we started a team, and then I recruited other homeschoolers. We voted on the name, and here we are.”
That first year was a learning experience for Kristin because she was unfamiliar with many of the details of coaching a robotics team. She said she received guidance from Clayton Edwards with the Chickasaw Nation and her two assistant coaches at the time.
But then, it was up to the students to lead the way.
The Time Travelers, which was affiliated with a local co-op school in 2018, competed in a state-qualifying contest in Shawnee last year and was the sixth team chosen for the state tournament. The team also earned third place for its innovation project, which involved an Earth-based doctor who used mechanical gloves to control a robot that was performing surgery on a specimen in space.
The team went on to compete in the state contest — an experience that team member Hudson Buck described as challenging.
“It was stressful, and it was a surprise,” he said. “Because we were a first-year team, and we had almost absolutely no clue on how to do it. We got there, I want to say, by chance.”
But the team did well last year, placing in the top 15 in the robot performance category at state.
That experience was helpful because it gave the Time Travelers a sense of what to expect this year, Buck said.
“It helped us not to be so stressed out because we knew what the judges were looking for,” he said. “We knew how we were supposed to respond to their questions. We knew how they were thinking on how they were going to be judging us, and we just passed it on.”
Team members also realized that they needed to talk to more experts while researching their project for this year’s challenge, called “City Shaper.” The challenge invited teams to come up with a solution to a real-world problem, based on STEM concepts.
After consulting experts in the field, the Time Travelers came up with an aquifer restoration project that uses a filter to clean dirty water for reuse. Their presentation included a skit explaining the project, plus a poster containing additional information about the project as well as pictures of the students at work.
The team received high marks for robot and attachment design and the aquifer restoration project at this year’s qualifier, Kristin said. Those scores earned the team third place overall and a spot in Saturday’s state tournament.
Learning new skills
Sixth-grader Lilly Harper, who joined the team this year, said the experience was a good introduction to robotics.
“I didn’t even know what robotics was about — like, I didn’t really know what to do,” she said. “But I learned how to program, and I learned how to work the robot.”
Hudson Buck, who is a two-year veteran of the team, said the team is teaching him to look at problems differently.
“I learned to think outside the box,” he said. “Think in different ways on how to complete a task, whether from the team or to the robot.”
Kristin said she is enjoying watching the students learn core values, develop new skills and form friendships.
“They’re learned interview skills, which is a real-world application that they will need,” she said. “They’ve learned to solve problems in the spur of the moment, like at qualifier. If a problem comes up, they’ re learning how to attack a problem in the moment.”
