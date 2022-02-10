Ada banker honored

OKLAHOMA CITY — Brandi McWilliams of Vision Bank in Ada has been named an “Honors Graduate” of the 2021 Oklahoma Bankers Association Consumer Lending School.
McWilliams received her plaque at Vision Bank in Ada. Janis Reeser, director of education at the OBA, presented the award.
McWilliams was selected for the Consumer Lending School honor based on her outstanding work on the school’s exam and her contributions and participation in class. She was chosen by the school’s regents, staff, faculty and students. McWilliams was among 45 students who attended the school on Oct. 4-8 at the OBA’s Harris Event Center in Oklahoma City.
The OBA Consumer Lending School, conducted annually, educates students on the overall consumer credit function and helps develop skills to meet the needs of loan customers and their bank. Specific areas of training include loan application generation and credit analysis, loan pricing, collections, direct and indirect lending, real estate structure, bank liability, compliance, risk management, bankruptcy and banking trends.
The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents nearly 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry. It’s also heavily involved in fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.
