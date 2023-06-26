Chelsea Butler, with First United Bank, in Ada, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association 2023 Intermediate School at the Harris Event Center in Oklahoma City.
Butler was among 49 students who attended the two-session school in February and June.
The OBA Intermediate School, conducted annually, prepares junior to mid-level bank officers and future officers, to serve effectively the needs of their banks and consumers. The school exposes students to a broad range of banking functions and issues, including: economics, marketing, lending, investments, trust services, compliance and legal issues, bank financial analysis, ethics, human resource management, communications, strategic planning, regulatory examinations and asset/liability management.
The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents nearly 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry.
It’s also heavily involved in fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.
