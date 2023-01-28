Ada attorney sworn into State Bar Board

Ada attorney Nicholas E. Thurman took an oath Jan. 20 to serve a three-year term representing Supreme Court Judicial District 8 on the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Board of Governors. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member board during a ceremony held in the Oklahoma Supreme Court Ceremonial Courtroom at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Thurman attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, where he was a member of the varsity basketball team and graduated with honors in 2012. He received his J.D. from the OCU School of Law in 2015. While in law school, he served as treasurer for the Military, International and National Security Law Student Association and received the Pro Bono Service Award.
After graduation, Thurman worked in the private sector with the law firm of Smith Simmons PLLC and served at several county prosecutors’ offices, including Canadian and Atoka counties, and with Oklahoma County’s Gang Enforcement Unit.
He is currently employed by the Pontotoc County District Attorney’s Office in Ada, where he handles major felonies, juvenile deprived cases and the county’s civil matters. He also serves as the Pontotoc County Bar Association president and the treasurer for the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Supreme Court Judicial District 8 is comprised of Coal, Hughes, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.
Taking oaths for one-year terms were Brian T. Hermanson of Ponca City as president, Miles T. Pringle of Oklahoma City as president-elect, D. Kenyon Williams Jr. of Tulsa as vice president, James R. Hicks of Tulsa as immediate past president and Caroline M. Shaffer Siex of Tulsa as Young Lawyers Division chairperson.
Also sworn in for three-year terms to represent their respective Supreme Court judicial districts were Jana L. Knott of El Reno, John E. Barbush of Durant and Timothy L. Rogers of Tulsa.
OBA leadership roles are voluntary positions in which lawyers serve while continuing to practice law. The board meets monthly and governs the 18,000-member association.
The Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
