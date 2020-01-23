Ada attorney sworn in to state bar's Board of Governors

OKLAHOMA CITY – Ada attorney Joshua A. Edwards took an oath Friday to serve a three-year term representing Supreme Court Judicial District 8 on the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Board of Governors. He was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member board during a ceremony at the state Capitol.
Edwards is an attorney in private practice with James “Rob” Neal. He practices in the areas of criminal defense and family law. He grew up in the small community of Weleetka and attended OU for both his undergraduate and law school. He received his B.A. in criminology in 2007 and obtained his J.D. in 2010.
Following law school, Edwards and his wife, Amanda, moved to Ada, where he began his career as an attorney. He is a member of the Pontotoc County, Chickasaw Nation and Seminole Nation bar associations. He is a past president of the Pontotoc County Bar Association and is active in the Ada Lions Club, where he serves as vice president.
Edwards is currently an associate examiner for the Oklahoma Board of Bar Examiners, and he has volunteered as a scoring panelist for the OBA High School Mock Trial Program for the past five years. He has presented CLEs on the topics of guardianship law and appellate procedure in tribal courts. His articles have been published in the American Indian Law Review and the Oklahoma Bar Journal.
Supreme Court Judicial District 8 is comprised of Coal, Hughes, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.
Also taking oaths were Susan B. Shields of Oklahoma City, president; Michael C. Mordy of Ardmore, president-elect; Brandi N. Nowakowksi of Shawnee, vice president; and Charles W. Chesnut of Miami, immediate past president.
Sworn in to the OBA Board of Governors to represent their respective Supreme Court judicial districts are Michael J. Davis of Durant and Robin L. Rochelle of Lawton. They will serve three-year terms. Also sworn in to a three-year term as member-at-large was Amber Peckio Garrett of Tulsa. Jordan Haygood of Oklahoma City was sworn in to a one-year term as OBA Young Lawyers Division chairperson.
OBA leadership roles are voluntary positions in which lawyers serve while continuing to practice law. The board meets monthly and governs the association.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
