OKLAHOMA CITY – Ada attorney Joshua A. Edwards will serve a three-year term on the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Board of Governors starting in January 2020. He will be a part of the OBA’s 17-member Board of Governors, which meets monthly and governs the association.
Edwards is an attorney in private practice with James “Rob” Neal. He practices in the areas of criminal defense and family law. He grew up in the small community of Weleetka and attended the University of Oklahoma for both his undergraduate and law school. He received his B.A. in criminology in 2007 and obtained his J.D. in 2010.
Following law school, Edwards and his wife, Amanda, moved to Ada, where he began his career as an attorney. He is a member of the Pontotoc County, Chickasaw Nation and Seminole Nation bar associations. He is a past president of the Pontotoc County Bar Association and is active in the Ada Lions Club, where he serves as vice president.
Edwards is currently an associate examiner for the Oklahoma Board of Bar Examiners, and he has volunteered as a scoring panelist for the OBA High School Mock Trial Program for the past five years. He has presented CLEs on the topics of guardianship law and appellate procedure in tribal courts. His articles have been published in the American Indian Law Review and the Oklahoma Bar Journal.
He will represent District 8, which is comprised of Coal, Hughes, Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.
Susan B. Shields of Oklahoma City will fill the role of president, Michael C. Mordy of Ardmore will serve as president-elect and Brandi Nowakowski of Shawnee will serve as vice president. Miami attorney Charles W. Chesnut, who serves as the 2019 OBA president, will remain on the OBA Board of Governors for one year as immediate past president.
Also elected to the OBA Board of Governors to represent their respective Supreme Court judicial districts are Michael J. Davis of Durant and Robin L. Rochelle of Lawton. They will serve three-year terms. Amber Peckio Garrett of Tulsa will also serve a three-year term as a member at large. Jordan Haygood of Oklahoma City will serve a one-year term as OBA Young Lawyers Division chairperson.
New officers and Board of Governors members will take office Jan. 1, 2020. OBA leadership roles are voluntary positions in which lawyers serve while continuing to practice law.
Awards and House of Delegates
Other bar business conducted at the annual meeting included the presentation of awards and the House of Delegates actions, in which Title Examination Standards were approved. The House of Delegates also approved one resolution regarding mandatory continuing legal education requirements.
The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.
