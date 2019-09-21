Taste of Ada, Oct.1, 5:30-8:30pm, The Grandview, 201 E. Main St., Ada, Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
East End Eats, Oct. 3, 5:30-7:30pm, Food Trucks/Music/Games, Centennial Plaza, ECU
Curtis Jones, Exhibiting Artist Talk, Oct.10 @ 4pm, Pogue Gallery, ECU, with reception to follow, Ages 13+, Free
ECU Tigers to Tokyo Art Show: An Exhibit of Japanese Influence in American Pop Culture
Submissions: due by Oct. 10 @ 5pm (contact sengel@ecok.edu for details on entering!).
Opening Reception & Awards: Oct. 22, 11am-2pm, Community Gallery (HBFFAC), ECU
Closing Reception: Dec. 5, 4:30-6pm, Community Gallery (HBFFAC), ECU
Jazz Concert, Oct. 14 @ 7:30pm, Ataloa Theater, ECU Free and Open to All Ages, Donations Accepted
Little Dixie Chorale Festival, Oct. 22 & 24, All Day, Free and Open to All Ages
Grounded Chalk Art Festival, Oct. 24, All Day, Free and Open to All Ages
Brass Band Concert, Oct.29 @ 7:30pm, Ataloa Theater, ECU Free and Open to All Ages, Donations Accepted
