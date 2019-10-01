Taste of Ada, Oct.1, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Grandview, 201 E. Main St., Ada, Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
East End Eats, Oct. 3, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Food Trucks/Music/Games, Centennial Plaza, ECU.
Curtis Jones, Exhibiting Artist Talk, Oct. 10, 4 p.m., Pogue Gallery, ECU, with reception to follow, Ages 13+, Free.
ECU Tigers Travel Art Show: An Exhibit of Japanese Influence in American Pop Culture.
Submissions: due by 5 p.m. Oct. 10 (contact sengel@ecok.edu for details on entering!).
Opening Reception & Awards: Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Gallery (HBFFAC), ECU.
Closing Reception: Dec. 5, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Community Gallery (HBFFAC), ECU.
