Ada area spared the brunt of ice storm

The Ada area was spared from the brunt of a very serious ice storm that covered much of central and western Oklahoma Tuesday.
At one point, OG&E's System Watch web page indicated as many as 118,000 customers were without electric power in Oklahoma City, 21,161 in Norman, and thousands more across the state. At noon, OG&E reported 200,555 were without power across the portion of the state they serve.
People's Electric Cooperative, which serves rural customers in the Ada area, reported 1058 customers without power at midday.
One short-lived ice incident occurred just before noon in the 2800 block of North Townsend in Ada, where and ice branch touched a power line, burning the branch, but not interrupting power to the area.
Midday temperatures in Ada hovered around the freezing mark, but the forecast for the area calls for slowly rising temperatures and additional rainfall through Wednesday night.
