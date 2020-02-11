The Ada Area Roundup Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the north room of the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
Organizers encourage anyone interested in the group to attend. Planned are:
• Information and discussion about the group's plans for the club in 2020.
• Early membership signups.
• Bring your own thoughts, ideas or suggestions for the club.
• Free food in exchange for attendance and participation.
For more information, contact Brenda by phone at 580-399-4195, or by email at bcjbaker@yahoo.com, or follow the group on Facebook.
