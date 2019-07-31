The Ada Area Roundup Club hosts a play day twice a month from April through October. Photographer Wes Edens caught up with some of the club’s participants Friday and captured these moments.
AARC is a family-oriented equine group for all ages — kids and adults. Events include rings, barrels, flags, stakes and poles. Members compete for year end prizes. The club is operated by volunteers and funded by sponsors.
AARC’s president is Nikala Teague, the secretary/treasurer is Melissa Battles and vice presidents are Vicki Johnson and Stevie White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.