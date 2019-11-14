Ada-Area Nonprofit Volunteer Fair

With Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week right around the corner, Ada Homeless Services is gearing up for a weeklong series of events. Here are five things to know about the Ada Area Nonprofits Volunteer Fair, set for Nov. 20.
1. The event will be Ada’s first-ever volunteer fair!
2. Those who attend will be able to explore volunteer opportunities with more than 20 local nonprofit organizations.
3. A complimentary lunch will be provided by Citizens Bank and Pepsi Co.
4. The fair is part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week in Ada, which occurs Nov. 18-22. Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is designed to educate the community, draw attention to the problems of poverty and build up the base of volunteers and supporters for local agencies.
5. The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ada Arts & Heritage Center, 400 S. Rennie St. in Ada.
