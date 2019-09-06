The area’s oldest and largest business development and advocacy organization will soon have a new home.
The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce will relocate next month from its shared office space with the Ada Jobs Foundation on Main Street in Ada to a 2,200-square-foot office at 2021 Arlington Street.
Bubba Williams, chairman of Ada’s Chamber board, said both the Chamber board and staff believe that the new office space will enhance growth within the programs and services that they offer to their members and to the Ada community.
“The Ada Jobs Foundation Board and the Chamber of Commerce have a long-standing partnership and a unified vision of strengthening our community,” Ada Jobs Foundation chair Robyn Elliott said. “We support the Chamber’s decision to relocate and look forward to continuing our shared work to advance our community.
“We are thrilled about this new opportunity for the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce. The ability to grow as an organization is exciting, and this transition will allow the Chamber to enhance existing and future membership benefits and partnerships within our local community.”
The mission of the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote and engage members and enhance the quality of life in the Ada area. Over the course of this past year, Ada’s Chamber has focused on key initiatives including membership, leadership, education, the Trail of Lights and the “ShopAda” campaign.
Established in 1924, the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce currently serves nearly 300 members. Shana Wood, president and CEO, is looking forward to the continued development of Ada’s area businesses and community.
Wood said the new location will have both a small conference room for meetings, as well as a convenient networking space. The building at 2021 Arlington St. in Ada has ample natural lighting, glass and windows, something she said the chamber wants to utilize.
“We want to use that natural lighting, making the space feel bright, clean and open,” Wood said. “By fostering local, state and regional partnerships and by promoting all Chamber members, we are helping facilitate a vision for the overall quality of life in Ada. Now is the perfect time to reinvigorate our mission. The Chamber will continue to be a vital part of the road map that makes Ada a better place to live, work and play.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience over the next few weeks as we prepare and transition to the new building. We are so excited to invite you into our new home once the transition is complete.”
For questions, contact Shana Wood at the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce by calling 580-332-2506.
