Ada announces 2020 football ticket policy

Ada High athletic director Bryan Harwell detailed in a letter addressed to “parents, fans and community members” how the school will sell tickets to 2020 Cougar home football games during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Wednesday, a limited number of reserved season tickets went on sale at the maintenance building on the campus of Ada High School (1440 Pine Street) for all home games.
“These tickets will be sold in sections C and D (same as last year) but we will only sell odd rows and odd seats,” Harwell said in the letter. “You may pay for your ticket (now) or when they are available to be picked up.”
The cost of a reserved ticket is $50. By purchasing a “Reserved Ticket” fans are guaranteed admission to all of Ada’s home regular-season football games unless the school decides games must be played without spectators.
Next Monday (Sept. 14), a limited number of general admission tickets will go on sale. The cost of a general admission ticket is $25. These tickets may be purchased at the Maintenance Building (1440 Pine St) or at the Ada Schools’ Board Of Education building (324 W. 20th) between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. through Sept. 17.
The gates will open one hour before game time for any season ticket holder or pre-sold tickets.
“Also, each week we will be selling individual tickets to each game. These tickets may be purchased the week of each game on Tuesday through Thursday at the maintenance building or the board office. Individual game tickets will be $5. We will sell any remaining tickets at the ballgame with the ticket booth opening 30 minutes before game time,” Harwell’s letter explained. “We want to pre-sale as much as we possibly can. It will be a big advantage if you come by early and get them.”
For now, passes will be accepted.
“At this time, we will continue to honor faculty and OCA passes. However, if we reduce the number of spectators we will not accept any passes,” Harwell said.
For more information, contact Harwell at 580-310-7215 or by email at harwellb@adapss.com.
