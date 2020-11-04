Ada 19U team drops Stillwater

STILLWATER — Jonah Ascension scored three goals to help the Ada 19U soccer team vanquish Stillwater 6-1 Sunday afternoon.
“Jonah played a dynamic game, keeping Stillwater on their heels,” said head coach Josh Vaughn.
Taylor Byrd added two goals and had a nifty assist on a 25-yard throw from the out of bounds line all the way to the goal where Ascension headed the ball in for a score.
“Taylor Byrd played a very smart game finding ways to help both the defense and the offense,” Vaughn said.
Phillip Jones capped the scoring with a rocket shot from 20 yards out that hit the post then ricocheted in off the goalkeeper.
“My player of the game, among a lot of good performances, is Jose Palma. He ran every bit of five miles in this game. It seemed like every time a Stillwater player got the ball Jose was there,” Vaughn said. “He comes in tough and is relentless in his defending. Players like Jose are difficult to find and we are lucky to have him.”
Ada improved to 5-0 heading into the Edmond Turkey Shootout Friday and Saturday.
“We are playing really well right now,” Vaughn said.
