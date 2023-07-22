The Pontotoc Technology center hosted the first Active Shooter Exercise for all of the law enforcement agencies from Pontotoc County on Wednesday. Agencies like the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office, Ada and Byng Fire Department, Mercy EMS and many others participated in the drill.
The exercise started at 8 a.m. after the police had closed off the roadway to the Pontotoc Technology Center. The technology center was chosen for the exercise because the organizers wanted to have enough space to be able to put this on. “We wanted to make sure we had as much of an environment that we could control and not panic anybody when they saw the response vehicles,” Chief Carl Allen from the Ada Police Department explained.
The exercise was supposed to be two active shooter scenarios with a fake triage and debriefing after it all to discuss what could be improved. There were many actors that helped sell the drill as the real thing as the shooters had simunition guns to simulate the threat of an actual shooter.
Chief Allen said that it was to reflect the reality of the situation as much as possible so that the responding teams could work on their initial response, threat neutralization, and aftermath medical response. There was even a twist in one of the scenarios where two active shooters were in the building but only one was known to the law enforcement. Despite that, all of the agencies worked together and neutralized all of the shooters fairly quickly.
Sheriff John Christian said “It didn’t go as well as I hoped it would…but we found some inefficiencies in the way we operate and communicate so we’ll correct those and move forward.” Sheriff Christian went on to say that the heads of each law enforcement agency will get together and come up with a better communication plan for these situations.
“In normal operations we have a pretty good communication plan,” Christian explained, “ of course, for the exercise we had to get off of those normal frequencies so we did not interrupt emergency traffic.” However, despite not going the way Christian had hoped, he still said overall the exercise went well.
The first responders who got to be a part of the exercise thought it went well too. Officer Kelly Smith was one of the officers that was a part of the initial response team. Even though they were working with different agencies, Smith said she didn’t notice the difference. “I really enjoy training with the other agencies just so we get the jist of how they’re thinking, so we can combine it with how we’re thinking,” Smith said.
Smith said that her biggest take away from this exercise is that it could happen at any time, so it’s good to get the experience with handling the situation now.
Hopefully, this training will go unused in Pontotoc County, but if there is a shooting in the area our law enforcement are more than prepared to handle the threat.
