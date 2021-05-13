ACT II to host drama camp

ADA — Ada Community Theatre (ACT II) announces schedule and venue changes for its upcoming youth drama camp beginning May 31 lasting through June 19.
This year’s production is the musical, “A Baker’s Dozen.” Performers will stay at the Texoma Baptist Missionary Camp, where they will master the blocking, songs and choreography for the production; and partake in a photography contest, scavenger hunt, road rally, and more.
Solo campers can attend at a cost of $350. A family rate is available for with the original cost per camper, $150 for the first additional family member, and $100 for each family member after. Children of all ages are permitted to attend drama camp.
“A Baker’s Dozen” was written and directed by Vickie Reifsnider, with lyrics by Darice Strickland, Jamie Davis, Keegan Buckaloo, Morgan Urlaub and Vickie Reifsnider; and music by Rudy Lupinski.
Production performances will be at the Ataloa Theatre on the East Central University campus on June 17, 18, and 19 beginning at 7:00 p.m.
For questions and additional information - the camp brochure may be downloaded at freepdfhosting.com/c9636a04f9.pdf or contact Vickie Reifsnider at (580) 421-5122.
