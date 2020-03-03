Ada Community Theatre (ACT II Inc.) will be holding auditions for their upcoming production of “Annie Jr.,” based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie.” The book is by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. Vickie Reifsnider will be directing the show.
Auditions will be from 6-8 p.m. today and from 5-7 p.m. Friday at East Central University’s Faust Hall Auditorium. All children and teens up to 18 years old are welcome to audition. Please be prepared to sing any song and bring sheet music for your audition. An accompanist will be provided.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
Performances will be April 23, 24 and 25 at Ada Cougar Activity Center. For more information, call 580-272-7234 or email act2ada@gmail.com.
