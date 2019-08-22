Ada Community Theatre (ACT II Inc.) is presenting three performances of the Broadway musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised).” Charles Schulz’s beloved Peanuts comic comes to life in this setting by Clark Gesners.
The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Performances will be held at East Central University’s Dorothy I. Summers Theatre.
The whole Peanuts gang is here: Bossy Lucy (Ashlie Echard) is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder (Josh Fredericks), who doesn’t give her the time of day, perfectionist Sally (Micah Gordon) is still mocking blanket-toting Linus (Miguel Velasco), Snoopy (Leah Englutt) is in the doghouse and “blockhead” himself, Charlie Brown (William Brock), is in rare form.
Brief vignettes span the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day, from wild optimism to utter despair. This revised show contains additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer.
Two new songs, “Beethoven Day” and “My New Philosophy,” have been added to the 12 numbers from the original 1967 version, which include “My Blanket and Me,” “The Baseball Game,” “Little Known Facts,” “Suppertime” and “Happiness.”
Other cast members include Ashley Houchin (Eudora), Nicole Erwin (Marcie) Margie Beck (Peppermint Patty), Charis Havens (Lydia/Woodstock) and Malik Sharp (Shermy).
Tickets will be available at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain time. Prices are $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens, and $6 for children age 5 and under.
For further information, you may contact Act II through email act2ada@gmail.com or call/text 580-272-7234.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is presented by arrangement with Tams-Witmark, www.tamswitmark.com.
