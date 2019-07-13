Ada Community Theatre (ACT II, Inc.) will be holding auditions for their upcoming production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. The book, music, and lyrics are by Clark Gesner. Kaleb Gordon will be directing the show.
Auditions will be at East Central University’s Faust Hall, room 211 beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. An adult cast (ages 18 and up) will be used. Those trying out need to prepare a 32-bar song. An accompanist will be provided or you may sing with a recorded accompaniment track. After the singing auditions, you will read from provided tryout sheets.
Happiness is great musical theatre! “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” includes some of the classic characters from the comic strip. Sally Brown joins Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder and Snoopy in a charming revue of vignettes and songs.
Performances will be Aug. 22, 23 and 25 at ECU’s Dorothy I. Summers Theatre. This will be the final show of ACT II’s season.
For more information, call 580-272-7234, or email act2ada@gmail.com.
