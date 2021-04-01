Accused killer taken into federal custody

A man accused of killing two people, whose state charges were eventually dismissed, was recently charged by the federal government.
Kalup Allen Born, 22, was charged March 25 in federal court by "criminal complaint" with "Murder in Indian Country," according to Christopher Wilson, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Born was taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. marshals, according to the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, after spending four years and two months in the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
He was charged with kidnapping and killing 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017, and 42-year-old Billy Joe Johnson in December, while Born and Johnson were incarcerated in the justice center.
Born's 2017 charges included first-degree murder - malice aforethought; two counts of first-degree burglary; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; kidnapping; larceny of an automobile; two counts of larceny from a house; use of force to cause death; malicious injury to property over $1,000; first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree burglary.
His 2020 charge was first-degree murder - deliberate intent.
Born's state charges were dismissed in relation to the "McGirt v.
Oklahoma" ruling by the United States Supreme Court in 2020.
Brenda Carter
On Jan. 15, 2017, emergency officials were called to a house fire near Fittstown, which was believed to have been started by Born. He was seen by a passerby walking south on state Highway 99, not far from the fire. Authorities quickly located Born, and detained him while they investigated. Deputies said Born had a strong odor of alcohol when he spoke, and was eventually arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Firefighters responding to the fire reported seeing a car in a ditch along SH 99. Former deputy Kevin Wood responded.
“I arrived at state Highway 99 and County Road 1670 and observed a vehicle in the creek facing straight up in the air,” Wood said in a report. “I exited my patrol vehicle and observed a female subject later identified as Brenda Carter (lying) face up in about eight inches of water. (Carter) was yelling for me to help her. I advised central dispatch to send EMS.”
Wood made his way down to Carter, who said she didn’t know what happened or how she got there. She was in a lot of pain and unable to walk, she told Wood.
“The water in the creek was extremely cold and she stated she had been there for a while,” Wood said. “I was able to carry (her) out of the water and most of the way to the creek bank before Deputy Zubair Khan arrived and helped me get (her) the rest of the way out of the water. EMS arrived and we were able to load (Carter) up on a back
board and carry her under the fencing and loaded her into the ambulance.”
Sheriff John Christian said Carter later told authorities a man broke into her Ada home, put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her several times. She told authorities the man took her with him as they drove to Tishomingo in her car, then turned around and drove back toward Ada before the wreck.
Carter was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, then taken by Air Evac Lifeteam to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted with internal injuries.
Born was later interviewed.
“Born did give full confession to being the person that broke in Carter’s house, took her at knifepoint, drove her car and was driving when he backed off the bridge,” Christian said. “He also admitted to breaking into another house after the wreck, breaking into some vehicles, and then ultimately entering (the home near Fittstown) and setting it on fire.”
Carter spoke to authorities while hospitalized.
“In a statement she made at the hospital, she said Born pushed her out of the car,” Christian said. “We initially thought she just fell, but she said he pushed her out.”
After a lengthy hospital stay, Carter was eventually transferred to a rehabilitation facility, where she died about five months later.
Carter’s autopsy results indicated she died from multiple internal injuries due to blunt force trauma. The manner of death was listed as
homicide.
Billy Johnson
Both Kalup Born and Billy Johnson were incarcerated in a segregation pod in the Justice Center, when Johnson was killed, according to Christian.
Christian said video footage shows on Dec. 14, Born walked over to Johnson, and, after words were exchanged, Born "sucker punched" Johnson, knocking him to the ground.
Christian said Born then began stomping on Johnson's head. Video footage shows that Born stomped on Johnson's head more than two dozen times, according to a court affidavit.
Johnson was hospitalized, but succumbed to his injuries Dec. 19.
