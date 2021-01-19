Accused killer charged with murder ... again

ADA [ndash] The world lost a beloved mother, wife, daughter, friend, and servant of God, Marva Nell (Sweat) Jackson, age 82, on Jan. 14, 2021. Nell died in her home surrounded by her daughter Tracey; son-in-law, Mo; and grandchildren, Corey and Kaelyn. Nell was born June 18, 1938, in Stonewa…