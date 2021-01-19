Accused killer charged with murder ... again

A jailed murder suspect was recently charged again after allegedly killing another inmate.
Kalup Allen Born, 22, was charged January 12 with first-degree murder - deliberate intent in connection with the death of 42-year-old Billy Joe Johnson.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Johnson died after an altercation with Born. Johnson was severely injured during the altercation which occurred Dec. 14.
Afterward, Johnson was taken to OU Medical in Oklahoma City, but later died from his injuries.
OSBI was called in at the request of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office.
Born is in custody awaiting trial on multiple charges stemming from the kidnapping and murder of 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.
Born's charges in that case include first-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and use of force to cause death, among others.
